The Kerala Story, directed by Sudipto Sen, stars Adah Sharma in the lead. The film has already run into trouble and the Kerala government is asked to check the veracity of the released teaser with the makers of The Kerala Story. Now the promo of Adah-starrer is being accused for misrepresenting former VS Achuthanandan’s old speech with wrong subtitles. The details of the same has been pointed out by a user on YouTube. Take a look at the posts below: The Kerala Story Promo Claims 32,000 Girls Were Converted and Forced into ISIS; Journo Writes to CM Pinarayi Vijayan to Check Veracity of Claim.

The Kerala Story Misrepresents Wrong Subtitles

The erroneous translation has also been pointed out in the YouTube comments. One such user took the pain to provide the literal translation- something that Sen and his team of researchers did not do. pic.twitter.com/0ocrOEtYxs — Shinjinee Majumder (@shinjineemjmdr) November 8, 2022

Watch The Teaser Of The Kerala Story Below:

