The Song of Scorpions is Irrfan Khan’s last film and soon audience would get to watch him one more time on the big screens. The film also featuring Golshifteh Farahani and Waheeda Rehman would be released in theatres on April 28, just a day before his third death anniversary. Directed by Anup Singh, the film’s trailer would be released tomorrow, April 19. 7 Pictures That Take Us Into the Private Life of the Late Actor Irrfan Khan With His Family.

The Song Of Scorpions Release Date

