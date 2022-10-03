Jio Studios, Purpose Entertainment and Quest Films have come together to produce a film by the legendary filmmaker Satyajit Ray titled The Storyteller at the Busan Film Festival 2022. The film is based on a story of a businessman who hires a storyteller to help get over his insomnia. The cast of the film comprises of talented faces such as Paresh Rawal, Adil Hussain, Tannishtha Chatterjee, Revathy, Anindita Bose and Jayesh More. Jio Studios shared a trailer of the same on YouTube. A #JioStudios Presentation, #Bhediya Arrives in *cinemas* on 25 Nov 2022.

