In 2002, a young, tall actor debuted with a film on Bhagat Singh, Shaheed-E-Azam on this day. It was Sonu Sood. The drive that Bhagat Singh had to do something for his nation seems to run through Sood as well because the actor has turned into a messiah for many. This was also the year when four more movies on the same subject released around the same time.

"Shaheed-E-Azam" was released in 2002 which gave us #BhagatSingh of this era. Yes, it was the first movie of Sir #SonuSood in Hindi. 😄💕🙏🏻 🇮🇳 Inquilab Zindabad 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/ZoXRhjxEsC — Vivek Choubey (@VivekChoubeyyy) September 28, 2020

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)