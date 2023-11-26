Salman Khan is basking in the success of his recent release, Tiger 3, alongside Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. The film features a remarkable cameo by Bollywood's Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan, triggering an ecstatic response from fans. SRK's entry into the film ignited waves of applause and whistles, echoing a similar fervor when Salman made a cameo in Shah Rukh's Pathaan. Salman recently discussed their on-screen and off-screen chemistry, fondly referring to themselves as the 'Jai and Veeru' of Sholay. Tiger 3 actor said 'our off screen chemistry is better than our on-screen'. Tiger 3 Success Meet: Salman Khan Wraps His Scarf Around Katrina Kaif's Neck, Fans Go Wild (Watch Video).

Check Out Salman Khan's Video Here:

#WATCH | On sharing screen space with Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan and Tiger 3, Salman Khan says, "Our off-screen chemistry is better than our on-screen chemistry. When the on-screen chemistry is so good, you can understand the off-screen chemistry." pic.twitter.com/2bXKl1Q2JO — ANI (@ANI) November 26, 2023

