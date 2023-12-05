Tiger Shroff is known for his kick-ass action scenes and dance styles. But other than that, the handsome hunk is also known for his fit and fab avatar. Be it onscreen or off screen, Tiger has given major fitness goals by flaunting his ripped physique. The actor shared a video post from the gym, in a shirtless look, showing off his chiselled body on Instagram and even cited that he’s ‘prepping for something special’. Tiger Shroff Drops Pic From Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Sets and His Ripped Physique Is Too Hot To Handle!

Tiger Shroff’s Chiselled Look

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tiger Shroff (@tigerjackieshroff)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)