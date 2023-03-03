The run time for Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is reportedly 2 hours, 29 minutes and 59 seconds. The first half will be 1 hour, 9 minutes and 39 seconds, and the second half will be 1 hour, 30 minutes, 20 seconds. Shraddha Kapoor Has Only One Request for Fans on Her Birthday.

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Update

#Xclusiv... ‘TJMM’ RUN TIME... #TuJhoothiMainMakkaar certified 'UA' by #CBFC on 2 March 2023. Duration: 159.59 min:sec [2 hours, 39 min, 59 sec]. #India First half: 01 h, 09 m, 39 s. Second half: 01 h, 30 m, 20 s. ⭐ Theatrical release date: [Wed] 8 March 2023 [#Holi]. pic.twitter.com/qT8rAgJsmf — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 3, 2023

