New song titled "O Bedardya" from Luv Ranjan's Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar has been unveiled by the makers today (March 5). Starring Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor, the track is super emotional and is sung by Arijit Singh. Music by Pritam, the melody sees the two leads disheartened after they end their relationship. Check it out. Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar: Here’s How Shraddha Kapoor’s Fans Complimented Her During Promo of Her Film with Ranbir Kapoor! (Watch Video).

Watch "O Bedardeya" Song:

