Netflix’s Global Fan Event unveil exclusive footage of global shows and films from the world and it includes two Indian projects. Madhuri Dixit’s Finding Anamika and Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi. These project's first glimpse to be out on the global fan event that takes place on September 25.

Check Out the Tweet Below:

. @netflix's Global Fan Event #TUDUM will reveal exclusive first looks from over 70 of Netflix's biggest shows and films. Among the Indian shows - @MadhuriDixit's #FindingAnamika and #SanjayLeelaBhansali's #Heeramandi will be showcased. Watch it on 25th Sept. pic.twitter.com/ETLcb9kjcE — CinemaRare (@CinemaRareIN) September 15, 2021

