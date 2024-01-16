Bollywood's Khiladi Akshay Kumar took to his Instagram account to share a heartfelt post for his wife, Twinkle Khanna. The actor shared a heartwarming picture featuring him holding his wife's hand as they pose for a photo. He shared a long paragraph mentioning his deep admiration for his wife. Twinkle could be seen wearing a convocation cap and gown in the photo. Sharing the picture, a proud Akki wrote, "Today on your graduation, I also wish I had studied a bit more to know enough words to tell you how proud you make me, Tina. Congratulations and all my love." For the unversed, 48-year-old Twinkle was pursuing a Master's degree in fiction writing at the esteemed Goldsmiths, University of London. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff Look Rough and Tough in This New Still From Ali Abbas Zafar’s Action Thriller (View Pic).

Check Out Akshay Kumar’s Insta Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

