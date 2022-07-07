Twinkle Khanna, actress-turned-author, often shares quirky posts on Instagram. This time she has shared picture of a man who was seen selling pirated versions of her three bestselling books. The books sold at the traffic signal were "Mrs Funnybones", "The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad" and "Pyjamas Are Forgiving". Twinkle not just posted this picture but even called it as one of her happiest moments. Twinkle Khanna’s Short Story ‘Salaam Noni Appa’ From Her Book The Legend Of Lakshmi Prasad To Be Made Into A Film.

Twinkle Khanna On Pirated Versions Of Her Books

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Twinkle Khanna (@twinklerkhanna)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)