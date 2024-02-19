Rapper Badshah has yet again made the nation proud with another international feat. This time, the rapper made headlines as he became the first Indian hip-hop artist to perform at the Untold Dubai Festival. The music festival is ranked #6 in the world in DJ Mag's Top 100. Not just that, the 38-year-old rapper also won hearts worldwide by paying tribute to late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala at the festival. Badshah headlined day two of the festival, joining some big international names like Hardwell, Bebe Rexha, and Tiesto, among others. Rapper Badshah Is All Set to Perform in Untold Dubai Festival From February 15 to 18.

Badshah Creates History at Untold Music Festival Dubai:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by yogen shah (@yogenshah_s)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)