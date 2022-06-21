Varun Dhawan took to Twitter and confessed that he likes to get 'trolled'. Well, his recent statement wherein he said that it's Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor who is responsible for parallel cinema in Bollywood led to Twitterati slamming the Jugjugg Jeeyo actor. Now to calm down the situation, the actor went all goody-goody online and praised Harsh as well as the netizens. Have a look. Jugjugg Jeeyo: Post-Theatrical Streaming Rights of Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani’s Film Bagged by Amazon Prime.

Varun Dhawan:

Hey guys maybe I misspoke but defiently applaud him for his love for the cinema he does and it takes guts and I enjoyed his films, but getting trolled ka alag maza hain thank u for watching my interviews 🙏 https://t.co/3a1t7n4x9x — VarunKukooDhawan (@Varun_dvn) June 21, 2022

