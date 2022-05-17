Vicky Kaushal has thanked everyone for extending heartwarming wishes on the occasion of his 34th birthday. He even shared a few pictures from the intimate gathering that he had in New York with wife Katrina Kaif and others. He mentioned in his post, “Swinging into the new year with my favourite people.” The pictures feature him posing with his loved ones, the beautiful décor setup on his birthday and much more. Vicky Kaushal Rings In His Birthday With Katrina Kaif In New York! Take A Look At The Couple’s Lovey-Dovey Photos.

Pics From Vicky Kaushal’s Birthday Celebrations

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09)

