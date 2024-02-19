Actress Vidya Balan often delights her Instagram followers with her amusing mimicry abilities. Her latest post is a fun tribute to the Malayalam comedy film Mookilla Rajyathu from 1991. In a comical video, Vidya hilariously recreates a scene from this movie. The actress, who has been engrossed in Malayalam cinema lately, shares her playful tribute on her official Instagram. She captioned the post, “Been watching Malayalam films obsessively for d past 2 weeks…so this is my fun ode to my roots.” Take a look at the video she shared below! Vidya Balan Reacts to Her Fake Instagram Account, Urges Fans to 'Report' and 'Block' It.

Vidya Balan Enacts A Scene From Mookilla Rajyathu

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vidya Balan (@balanvidya)

