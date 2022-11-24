Vikram Gokhale has been admitted at Pune’s Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital since November 5. As per latest reports, the veteran actor’s health is in critical condition. The hospital representative has issued a statement citing that the noted actor of Hindi and Marathi Cinema has suffered from multiple organ failure. Vikram Gokhale’s Wife Reveals the Actor ‘Slipped Into Coma and Is on Ventilator’.

Vikram Gokhale Health Condition

