Vikram Vedha, remake of the Tamil film of the same name, released in theatres on September 30. Starring Saif Ali Khan and Hrithik Roshan in the lead, the film earned the highest on the third day of its release, Rs 13.85 crore. The total collection of Pushkar & Gayatri’s directorial stands at Rs 36.94 crore in India. Vikram Vedha Earns Rs 10.58 Crore on Its Opening Day.

Vikram Vedha Box Office Update

#VikramVedha fares way below expectations in its opening weekend... Needs to trend well on weekdays... Biz should get a boost on #Dussehra... Fri 10.58 cr, Sat 12.51 cr, Sun 13.85 cr. Total: ₹ 36.94 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/CCJNnyl9z0 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 3, 2022

