Vikram Vedha released on September 30 and the film received positive response from the audience. Remake of the Tamil film of the same name, the Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan starrer will soon enter Rs 50 crore club. The total collection of it stands at Rs 48.10 crore in India. Vikram Vedha Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan And Saif Ali Khan Dish Out A Sumptuous Cinematic Treat!

Vikram Vedha Box Office Update

#VikramVedha witnesses an upward trend on Day 5, benefitting in evening shows since Day 6 [Wed; #Dussehra] is a holiday... Biz should grow today... Fri 10.58 cr, Sat 12.51 cr, Sun 13.85 cr, Mon 5.39 cr, Tue 5.77 cr. Total: ₹ 48.10 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/kTo0Jnmsxh — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 5, 2022

