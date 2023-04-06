Film historian and scholar, Virchand Dharamsey is no more. One of the oldest custodian of the history of silent films had passed away. The deceased was honoured with Lifetime Achievement Award for his extraordinary dedication as a chronicler of the history of India’s silent cinema by by Gulzar in 2022. May his soul RIP. K Vishwanath Dies at 92; Fans Mourn the Demise of the Legendary Telugu Filmmaker.

RIP Virchand Dharamsey:

Virchand Dharamsey, film historian and scholar passed away today. He was the custodian of the history of India's silent films and his passing is an irreparable loss for Indian cinema. Here's looking back to December 4, 2022 when Gulzarsaheb presented... https://t.co/Pag6VaAmFV pic.twitter.com/qfvk6turGJ — Film Heritage Foundation (@FHF_Official) April 6, 2023

