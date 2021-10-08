The song “Love Nwantiti” is crooned by Chukwuka Ekweani, who is known by the stage name CKay. He is a Nigerian singer-songwriter and his song “Love Nwantiti” had released in 2019. In 2021 the track went viral on TikTok and it became a international hit. Using the hashtag #NwantitiChallenge many can be seen grooving to this song and the latest one to join the bandwagon are Raveena Tandon and Rasha Thadani. This mother and daughter duo have not just twinned in black colour outfits, but even showed some sizzling grooves to their fans.

Video Of Raveena Tandon And Rasha Thadani Grooving Love Nwantinti:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Raveena Tandon (@officialraveenatandon)

