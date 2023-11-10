Orry, formally known as Orhan Awatramani, is a social media influencer and close friend of many Bollywood celebrities. He is often seen at Bollywood events and parties, and is known for his glam lifestyle and fashion sense. On the latest episode of Koffee with Karan 8, Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday disclosed some details about Orry. While Sara called him "man of many things, he is a really funny person.” Ananya added, “I think he is going by -Loved but misunderstood." Check out video below to know who is Orry? Koffee With Karan Season 8: Karan Johar Reveals Sara Ali Khan ‘Politely’ Turned Down a Song in Vijay Deverakonda’s Liger.

Watch KWK8 Promo:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)