The Pushkar Ojha and Sagar Ambre directorial, Yodha, starring Sidharth Malhotra, Disha Patani, and Raashii Khanna, was released in the theatres on March 15. The film performed well on the first day of its release, earning Rs 4.25 crore nett in India. Dharma Productions shared the numbers along with the caption, 'The action never stops and neither does our Yodha!' Yodha Review: Netizens Applaud Performances and Action Sequences in Sidharth Malhotra’s Film!.

Yodha's Box Office Collection Day 1:

