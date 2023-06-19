The third weekend too witnessed average collections for Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. The rom-com starring Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan has managed to inch closer to Rs 70 crore in these 17 days. The Laxman Utekar directorial stands at a total of Rs 68.31 crore in India. Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Movie Review: Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan's Masala Entertainer Is Strictly One-Time Watch!

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Collections

#ZaraHatkeZaraBachke withstands a mighty opponent like #Adipurush in Weekend 3… Should cross ₹ 70 cr on weekdays… Also, ₹ 75 cr is now well within reach… HIT… [Week 3] Fri 1.08 cr, Sat 1.89 cr, Sun 2.34 cr. Total: ₹ 68.31 cr. #India biz. #ZHZB #Boxoffice#ZHZB biz at a… pic.twitter.com/eX1P8rMOVP — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 19, 2023

