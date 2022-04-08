While BTS may not have won a Grammy, but their performance at the award function was applauded by everyone. Continuing to surprise everyone, the boy band is now getting ready to take the Las Vegas audience by storm. The band will be performing at four "Permission to Dance On Stage" concerts in the city in front of an ARMY of 65,000. The Harry Reid International Airport welcomed BTS with a sweet tweet.

Check Out The Post Below:

WELCOME TO LAS VEGAS! You are cleared to land AND definitely don't need permission to dance. 💜💜💜 LAS is excited to help welcome #BTSARMY! #BTS_THE_CITY_LasVegas #PTD_THE_CITY_LV #PTD_ON_STAGE_LV pic.twitter.com/mtFLslFwnp — Harry Reid International Airport (@LASairport) April 8, 2022

