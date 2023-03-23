Talk show host and political host Candace Owens went on quite the bizarre rant recently when she came around an ad from SKIMS. The clothing company has recently started an ad campaign featuring models in wheelchairs in an effort to promote inclusivity, and Owens didn't seem to be having any of it. Calling the campaign "ridiculous," she had a lot to complain about. Kanye West and Candace Owens Wear ‘White Lives Matter’ Shirt at Paris Fashion Week (View Pic).

Check Out Candace Owens' Rant:

Candace Owens goes on bizarre rant after seeing a SKIMS ad feature a model in a wheelchair. https://t.co/P9PA7W2mYu — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 22, 2023

