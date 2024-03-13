Indian singer and composer Darshan Ravel took to social media and shared pictures of himself posing with Ed Sheeran. The English singer, who is bringing his record-breaking + – = ÷ x Tour to India as part of his Asia and Europe Tour in 2024, was seen smiling and sharing the frame with Raval. Darshan, via the caption of his post, mentioned that he wants Sheeran to soon churn a Hindi song. FYI, Ed Sheeran's gig is taking place at Mahalaxmi Racecourse in the heart of Mumbai on March 16, 2024. Ed Sheeran Performs in Mumbai on March 16: Know Everything From Ticket Prices to Entry Rules and More at the Concert!

Darshan Raval With Ed Sheeran

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Darshan Raval (@darshanravaldz)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)