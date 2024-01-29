Get ready for more mischief as the Despicable Me 4 trailer hits the scene! The latest instalment in the beloved animated franchise brings back Gru, Lucy, Margo, and those mischievous Minions. But there's a new twist – meet Gru Jr, who seems less than thrilled with his supervillain dad. The family faces a fresh challenge when a vengeful villain targets Gru. Will this mission bring father and son closer together? The trailer teases thrilling adventures, yet questions linger about the franchise's direction after Despicable Me 3. Watch the trailer below for a sneak peek into the upcoming hilarity! Minions the Rise of Gru Movie Review: Steve Carell’s ‘Despicable Me’ Prequel Is a Hilarious Outing With Underwhelming Villains (LatestLY Exclusive).

Despicable Me 4 Trailer

