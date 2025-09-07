Aamir Khan surprised fans by revealing a hidden musical side at a recent event, performing alongside a professional singer. Known for his acting brilliance in films like Sitaare Zameen Par, the superstar showcased a raag with complete dedication, leaving the audience mesmerised. A video posted by paparazzi on Instagram captured the rare moment, showing Aamir’s passion for music beyond his acting career. Fans flooded social media with love and praise, sharing heart and smiley emojis and appreciating his casual yet stylish look in jeans and a blue kurta. This unexpected display of talent delighted fans, proving that Aamir Khan continues to surprise and inspire, not just with his films but with his multifaceted skills on stage. ‘Coolie’: Did Aamir Khan Say His Role Was ‘Just to Light Superstar Rajinikanth’s Cigarette’? Here’s the Truth About the Viral Quote.

Aamir Khan Wows Fans With Singing Talent – Watch Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Fans Reaction

(Photo Credit: Instagram / @viralbhayani)

