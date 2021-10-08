Rahul Vaidya and Nia Sharma have collaborated for a music video “Garbe Ki Raat” and it is a perfect number for Navratri 2021. This song will definitely amp up the festivity mood. Rahul and Nia’s sizzling chemistry has been lauded by fans. The beats of the song will make you groove like never before. “Garbe Ki Raat” has been crooned by Rahul and Bhoomi Trivedi and its music has been composed by the former.

Watch The Video Of Garbe Ki Raat Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)