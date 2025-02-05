Head in the Clouds Los Angeles 2025: BIGBANG's G-Dragon, 2NE1, Yung Kai and More To Perform at the Music Festival on THIS Date – Check Announcement

Due to the raging wildfires in Los Angeles, many major events were pushed and were also on the verge of getting cancelled. However, with relief measures going in full swing, things are slowly getting back to normal. Amid this, the lineup for the Heads in the Clouds Los Angeles 2025 was announced, leaving everyone excited. Taking to their social media handle on Wednesday (February 5), HITC made the happy announcement that the annual music festival will return on May 31 - June 1. K-pop legends G-Dragon and 2NE1 will be headlining the event along with several other artistes like Rich Brian, Jonah Love, BIXBY and Yung Kai. The event will also mark the 10-year celebration of 88rising. K-Pop Takes Over Paris! BTS’ J-Hope, BIGBANG’s G-Dragon and Taeyang and BLACKPINK’s Rose Set the Stage on Fire at Le Gala Des Pièces Jaunes (Watch Videos).

Artiste Lineup for Head in the Clouds LA 2025

