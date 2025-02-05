Head in the Clouds Los Angeles 2025: BIGBANG's G-Dragon, 2NE1, Yung Kai and More To Perform at the Music Festival on THIS Date – Check Announcement

88rising has announced the lineup for the 2025 Head in the Clouds Los Angeles music festival. Some of the biggest names in K-Pop including BIGBANG's G-Dragon and 2NE1 will be headlining the mega music event. Check the announcement inside.

Head in the Clouds Los Angeles 2025: BIGBANG's G-Dragon, 2NE1, Yung Kai and More To Perform at the Music Festival on THIS Date – Check Announcement
BIGBANG's G-Dragon, 2NE1 (Photo Credit: Instagram)
Socially Team Latestly| Feb 05, 2025 11:42 AM IST

Due to the raging wildfires in Los Angeles, many major events were pushed and were also on the verge of getting cancelled. However, with relief measures going in full swing, things are slowly getting back to normal. Amid this, the lineup for the Heads in the Clouds Los Angeles 2025 was announced, leaving everyone excited. Taking to their social media handle on Wednesday (February 5), HITC made the happy announcement that the annual music festival will return on May 31 - June 1. K-pop legends G-Dragon and 2NE1 will be headlining the event along with several other artistes like Rich Brian, Jonah Love, BIXBY and Yung Kai. The event will also mark the 10-year celebration of 88rising. K-Pop Takes Over Paris! BTS’ J-Hope, BIGBANG’s G-Dragon and Taeyang and BLACKPINK’s Rose Set the Stage on Fire at Le Gala Des Pièces Jaunes (Watch Videos).

Artiste Lineup for Head in the Clouds LA 2025

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by 88rising (@88rising)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

Tags:
2NE1 BIGBANG G-Dragon Bixby Head in the Clouds 2025 Head in the Clouds Los Angeles Head in the Clouds Los Angeles 2025 HITC 2025 Jonah Love Los Angeles Wildfires Yung Kai
You might also like
GRAMMYs 2025: Beyoncé Receives Album of the Year Award From Los Angeles Firefighters, Thanks Them for Their Heroic Efforts During Wildfires (Watch Videos)
Hollywood

GRAMMYs 2025: Beyoncé Receives Album of the Year Award From Los Angeles Firefighters, Thanks Them for Their Heroic Efforts During Wildfires (Watch Videos)
Head in the Clouds Los Angeles 2025: BIGBANG's G-Dragon, 2NE1, Yung Kai and More To Perform at the Music Festival on THIS Date – Check Announcement
BIGBANG's G-Dragon, 2NE1 (Photo Credit: Instagram)
Socially Team Latestly| Feb 05, 2025 11:42 AM IST

Due to the raging wildfires in Los Angeles, many major events were pushed and were also on the verge of getting cancelled. However, with relief measures going in full swing, things are slowly getting back to normal. Amid this, the lineup for the Heads in the Clouds Los Angeles 2025 was announced, leaving everyone excited. Taking to their social media handle on Wednesday (February 5), HITC made the happy announcement that the annual music festival will return on May 31 - June 1. K-pop legends G-Dragon and 2NE1 will be headlining the event along with several other artistes like Rich Brian, Jonah Love, BIXBY and Yung Kai. The event will also mark the 10-year celebration of 88rising. K-Pop Takes Over Paris! BTS’ J-Hope, BIGBANG’s G-Dragon and Taeyang and BLACKPINK’s Rose Set the Stage on Fire at Le Gala Des Pièces Jaunes (Watch Videos).

Artiste Lineup for Head in the Clouds LA 2025

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by 88rising (@88rising)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

Tags:
2NE1 BIGBANG G-Dragon Bixby Head in the Clouds 2025 Head in the Clouds Los Angeles Head in the Clouds Los Angeles 2025 HITC 2025 Jonah Love Los Angeles Wildfires Yung Kai
You might also like
GRAMMYs 2025: Beyoncé Receives Album of the Year Award From Los Angeles Firefighters, Thanks Them for Their Heroic Efforts During Wildfires (Watch Videos)
Hollywood

GRAMMYs 2025: Beyoncé Receives Album of the Year Award From Los Angeles Firefighters, Thanks Them for Their Heroic Efforts During Wildfires (Watch Videos)
Lady Gaga Stuns Crowd During FireAid Concert Finale With New Song Co-Written With Fiancé Michael Polansky (Watch Video)
Hollywood

Lady Gaga Stuns Crowd During FireAid Concert Finale With New Song Co-Written With Fiancé Michael Polansky (Watch Video)
Ring of Fire! California Man Proposes Girlfriend Immediately After Finding Engagement Ring in Rubble of Couple’s Home Destroyed by LA Wildfire (View Pictures)
Viral

Ring of Fire! California Man Proposes Girlfriend Immediately After Finding Engagement Ring in Rubble of Couple’s Home Destroyed by LA Wildfire (View Pictures)
Oscars 2025 Nominations Live Streaming Details: When and Where To Watch 97th Academy Awards Nominations Announcement
Hollywood

Oscars 2025 Nominations Live Streaming Details: When and Where To Watch 97th Academy Awards Nominations Announcement

Short Videos
Google Trends Google Trends
Voting time in Delhi
20K+ searches
Asian Paints Share Price
10K+ searches
Hollywood

Oscars 2025 Nominations Live Streaming Details: When and Where To Watch 97th Academy Awards Nominations Announcement

Short Videos
Google Trends Google Trends
Voting time in Delhi
20K+ searches
Asian Paints Share Price
10K+ searches
Fantastic Four
10K+ searches
ITC Hotels removed from BSE indices
5K+ searches
Shantanu Naidu
5K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
Virat KohliSA20 2025Narendra ModiSalman KhanRepublic Day 2025RG Kar Rape Murder CaseMaha Kumbh Mela 2025Union BudgetSaif Ali KhanICC Champions Trophy 2025India Vs EnglandDevaDonald Trump
Google News Telegram Bot
Google News Telegram Bot
Close
Latestly whatsapp channel
Close
Latestly whatsapp channel