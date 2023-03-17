James Cameron is known for having his films be extremely long, and the director had recently talked about how a series treatment for Avatar could be really cool. Well, it looks like exactly that is rumoured to happen as a nine-hour cut of Avatar 3 is reportedly set to be turned into a limited series after the film's release in 2024. Avatar - The Way of Water Ending Explained: Decoding the Climax of James Cameron's Film and Where He Would Take Jake Sully and Family Next in Avatar 3! (SPOILER ALERT).

Check Out the Tweet:

A 9-hour cut of ‘AVATAR 3’ is rumored to be turning into a limited series for Disney+ that could release after the release of the theatrical cut in 2024. (Source: https://t.co/PoFmrDAnfR) pic.twitter.com/b2jjpvmXRf — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) March 16, 2023

