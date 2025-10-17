Paul Daniel "Ace" Frehley, the Kiss lead guitarist, died on Thursday (October 16) at the age of 74. The sad news about the musician's passing was confirmed by his agent, who said that Frehley passed away peacefully in Morristown, New Jersey, following complications from injuries suffered in a fall. "We are completely devastated and heartbroken. in his last moments, we were fortunate enough to have been able to surroudn him with loving, caring, peaceful words, thoughts, prayers and intentions as he left this earth", his family said in a statement shared with People. Madhumati, Veteran Actress and Akshay Kumar’s Dance Guru, Dies at 87; Actor Pays Tribute.

Kiss Lead Guitarist Ace Frehley Dies at 74

We are devastated by the passing of Ace Frehley. He was an essential and irreplaceable rock soldier during some of the most formative foundational chapters of the band and its history. He is and will always be a part of KISS's legacy. Our thoughts are with Jeanette, Monique and… pic.twitter.com/y19anvZXbz — KISS (@kiss) October 17, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (X account of Kiss). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

