It was in mid-June when Amanda Bynes was placed under psychiatric hold for the second time in this year after she had called the LAPD to report a woman in distress. She was taken to police station for medical evaluation and it turned out that she needs to be placed on a mandatory psychiatric hold. As per latest reports, the Nickelodeon star has been released from the mental facility after two weeks stay, reports TMZ. She has apparently been given a plan to support her recovery. Amanda Bynes Placed Under Psychiatric Hold for Second Time in 2023, Actress Is a Danger to Herself and Others Say Police.

Amanda Bynes Released From Psychiatric Hold

