A disturbing incident has come to light from Karachi, Pakistan, where a woman from New York, United States, flew to the country to meet and marry a teenager she met online. It is learned that the woman, identified as Onijah Andrew Robinson, allegedly demanded USD 100,000 from the Pakistan government after the teen's parents objected to her marriage claim. The 33-year-old woman also said that she plans to reconstruct all of Pakistan. The incident came to light after Robinson was seen camping out outside Nidal Ahmed Memon's (19) house after his parents shot down the alleged relationship and her "lover" refused to marry her. It is also reported that Onijah Andrew Robinson reportedly refused flights back to the United States. A man named Jeremiah Robinson, who claimed to be her son, said that she was suffering from a "mental bipolar disorder". Reports also suggest that the US woman demanded USD 5,000 per week and also expressed her desire to become a Pakistani citizen following her failed relationship with the local teenager. After her demands were not met, it was reported that the woman from New York was on her way home to the US. Donald Trump Lookalike Selling Pudding in Pakistan Goes Viral Again Ahead of US President-Elect’s Inauguration (Watch Video).

US Woman Demands Pakistani Citizenship and Money

NEW: New York woman flies to Pakistan to meet and marry a teenager, demands $100,000 from the government after the teen’s parents objected. 33-year-old Onijah Andrew Robinson said during a press conference that she plans to reconstruct all of Pakistan. Robinson was seen camping… pic.twitter.com/rXN7bL9qZn — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) February 5, 2025

American Woman Demands USD 5,000 a Week, Land, etc. Following a Failed Relationship

🚨#BREAKING: Watch as an American woman, who is staying in Pakistan, demands $5,000 a week, land, and more following a failed relationship.⁰⁰📌#Karach | #Pakistan⁰⁰Watch as a 33-year-old American woman named Onijah Andrew Robinson has caused quite a stir in Karachi, Pakistan,… pic.twitter.com/RBEJJWq8oD — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) February 2, 2025

