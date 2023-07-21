American Horror Story has returned with a frightening new characters and some recurring ones as well. Cara Delevingne, Kim Kardashian and Emma Roberts, who was also seen in previous seasons of the FX horror series sport new avatars in this chilling new teaser for Delicate, which is the twelfth season of AHS, and it will spook you. The video shows the new looks of the 3 stars in the series and also includes other creepy visuals played to the tune of "Rock-a-Bye Baby". American Horror Story Season 12 Director Ryan Murphy Threatens Litigation Against WGA Strike Captain Warren Leight - Here's Why!

View Teaser Video:

