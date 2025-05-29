Sony FX2 Cinema Line Camera launched with a full-size 33MP Exmor R image sensor for producing full-scale videos. Sony's new camera can record in 4K DCI (Digital Cinema Initiatives) format at 24 fps, and it can shoot 4K videos at 60 fps and 120 fps slow-motion videos at full HD resolution. The Sony FX2 Cinema Line Camera allows to record videos for 13 hours. The FX2 Cinema Line Camera offers advanced codecs, Cine EL modes, S-Cinestone and anamorphic lens support. The camera is priced at USD 2,699.99 (around INR 2,30,600) for the body only and USD 3,099.99 (around INR 2,64,800) for the XLR handle. It's available via Sony and authorised dealers in North America. Sony FX2 Cinema Line Camera pre-orders will start on June 3, 2025, at 10:00 AM Japan Time, and shipment will begin in August. Lava Bold N1, Lava Bold N1 Pro Price, Specifications and Features Revealed, Know Everything About New Smartphones Launched in India by Lava Mobiles.

Sony FX2 Cinema Line Camera Video on Features and Specifications

Sony FX2 Cinema Line Camera Launched, Pre-Orders Begin on June 3, 2025

