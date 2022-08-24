While there are a lot of people coming out in the open about their sexuality, now American Idol season six contestant Sanjaya Malakar has claimed that he is bisexual. Sanjaya said that he was pressurized to hide his sexual identity during the time of his show because of its popularity. During an appearance on The Adam Sank Show podcast, according to a report by Billboard.com, he revealed that he is bisexual. Vikas Gupta Comes Out As Bisexual With Flying Colours This Pride Month and Nothing’s Going to Dampen His Vibe (Watch Video).

Sanjaya Malakar (Photo Credit: Twitter)

