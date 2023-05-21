Recently, singer Dua Lipa made her Cannes Film Festival debut with boyfriend Romain Gavras looking absolutely stunning in an all-black outfit. While everyone was praising the couple, it seems Dua's ex Anwar Hadid was not at all happy for them. Hadid recently shared a picture of him and captioned it as, 'Trying not to find him and kill him’. Well, we know how bad heartbreaks and jealousy is bad and saying such kind of things is even worst! Cannes 2023: Dua Lipa Makes Red Carpet Debut With Her New Boyfriend Romain Gavras (View Pics).

Check Out The Tweet Here:

Anwar Hadid comments on ex Dua Lipa appearing with her new boyfriend: "I'm trying not to find him and kill him." pic.twitter.com/c980DTPDK6 — Pubity News (@pubity) May 21, 2023

