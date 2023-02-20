The BAFTA Awards, also known as the British Academy Film Awards, are an annual ceremony that honors the best in British and international film. The 76th edition saw All Quiet On The Western Front lead with seven wins, while The Banshees of Inisherin and Elvis also grabbed major awards, especially in the acting department. Oscars 2023 Nominations: Everything Everywhere All At Once, The Banshees of Inisherin, Tár Lead the Nominees for 95th Academy Awards, RRR Gets Nominated in Best Song - See Full List.

Check the full list of winners below:

Best Film - All Quiet On The Western Front

Best Leading Actress - Cate Blanchett

Best Leading Actor - Austin Butler

Best Director - Edward Berger

Outstanding British Film - The Banshees of Inisherin

BAFTA Fellowship - Sandy Powell OBE

EE Rising Star - Emma Mackey

Best British Short Animation - The Boy, The Mole, The Fox and The Horse

Best British Short Film - An Irish Goodbye

Best Film Not in the English Language - All Quiet On The Western Front

Best Original Score - Elvis

Best Sound - All Quiet On The Western Front

Best Production Design - Babylon

Best Documentary - Navalny

Best Editing - Everything Everywhere All At Once

Best Casting - Elvis

Best Make Up & Hair - Elvis

Best Special Visual Effects - Avatar: The Way Of Water

Best Original Screenplay - The Banshees of Inisherin

Best Animated Film - Guillermo Del Toro's Pinocchio

Outstanding Debut - Charlotte Wells (Aftersun)

Best Cinematography - All Quiet On The Western Front

Best Supporting Actor - Barry Keoghan

Best Supporting Actress - Kerry Condon

Best Adapted Screenplay - All Quiet On The Western Front

 

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)