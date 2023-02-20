The BAFTA Awards, also known as the British Academy Film Awards, are an annual ceremony that honors the best in British and international film. The 76th edition saw All Quiet On The Western Front lead with seven wins, while The Banshees of Inisherin and Elvis also grabbed major awards, especially in the acting department. Oscars 2023 Nominations: Everything Everywhere All At Once, The Banshees of Inisherin, Tár Lead the Nominees for 95th Academy Awards, RRR Gets Nominated in Best Song - See Full List.

Check the full list of winners below:

Best Film - All Quiet On The Western Front

And the BAFTA for Best Film goes to All Quiet On The Western Front! @allquietmovie @netflixuk #EEBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/jfTIMeZkad — BAFTA (@BAFTA) February 19, 2023

Best Leading Actress - Cate Blanchett

Cate Blanchett wins the BAFTA award for Leading Actress for her work on Tár @tarmovie @focusfeatures #EEBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/J9lzhuUI8b — BAFTA (@BAFTA) February 19, 2023

Best Leading Actor - Austin Butler

Huge congratulations to Austin Butler who takes home the BAFTA for Leading Actor @elvismovie @warnerbrosuk #EEBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/lwYcfbjupR — BAFTA (@BAFTA) February 19, 2023

Best Director - Edward Berger

Outstanding British Film - The Banshees of Inisherin

BAFTA Fellowship - Sandy Powell OBE

Sandy Powell OBE receives the BAFTA Fellowship. Find out more about Sandy’s incredible career at the link below. #EEBAFTAs https://t.co/OukpBP2X6v 📸 Tim Walker pic.twitter.com/VulH9PkZko — BAFTA (@BAFTA) February 19, 2023

EE Rising Star - Emma Mackey

Best British Short Animation - The Boy, The Mole, The Fox and The Horse

The winner of British Short Animation goes to The Boy, The Mole, The Fox and The Horse! #EEBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/P5p9BKDvB5 — BAFTA (@BAFTA) February 19, 2023

Best British Short Film - An Irish Goodbye

The BAFTA for British Short Film is awarded to An Irish Goodbye @AnIrishGoodbye_ #EEBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/NTo5MdvrsO — BAFTA (@BAFTA) February 19, 2023

Best Film Not in the English Language - All Quiet On The Western Front

All Quiet On The Western Front wins the BAFTA for Film Not in the English Language @allquietmovie @netflixuk #EEBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/e9jfsrXiQv — BAFTA (@BAFTA) February 19, 2023

Best Original Score - Elvis

Congrats to Catherine Martin for her work on Elvis, which picks up the BAFTA for Costume Design! @elvismovie @warnerbrosuk #EEBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/Cbnrp5P5ut — BAFTA (@BAFTA) February 19, 2023

Best Sound - All Quiet On The Western Front

All Quiet On The Western Front’s Lars Ginzel, Frank Kruse, Viktor Prášil and Markus Stemler take the award for Sound @allquietmovie @netflixuk #EEBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/necEtWX15i — BAFTA (@BAFTA) February 19, 2023

Best Production Design - Babylon

The BAFTA for Production Design goes to Babylon’s Florencia Martin and Anthony Carlino @paramountuk #EEBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/uEDH50BU0R — BAFTA (@BAFTA) February 19, 2023

Best Documentary - Navalny

Best Editing - Everything Everywhere All At Once

Congratulations to Paul Rogers who is awarded the BAFTA for Editing for Everything Everywhere All At Once @allatoncemovie @A24 #EEBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/uzByzOzsJq — BAFTA (@BAFTA) February 19, 2023

Best Casting - Elvis

Best Make Up & Hair - Elvis

The award for Make Up & Hair goes to Elvis’ Jason Baird, Mark Coulier, Louise Coulston and Shane Thomas @elvismovie @warnerbrosuk #EEBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/1TV7VhQgEU — BAFTA (@BAFTA) February 19, 2023

Best Special Visual Effects - Avatar: The Way Of Water

Best Original Screenplay - The Banshees of Inisherin

The BAFTA for Original Screenplay goes to Martin McDonagh for The Banshees of Inisherin @banshees_movie @searchlightuk #EEBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/9yyGL9HH9h — BAFTA (@BAFTA) February 19, 2023

Best Animated Film - Guillermo Del Toro's Pinocchio

Outstanding Debut - Charlotte Wells (Aftersun)

Winner of the award for Outstanding Debut is writer and director of Aftersun: Charlotte Wells @aftersunmovie @mubi #EEBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/SSttyazBeM — BAFTA (@BAFTA) February 19, 2023

Best Cinematography - All Quiet On The Western Front

The BAFTA for Cinematography goes to James Friend for All Quiet On The Western Front! @allquietmovie @netflixuk #EEBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/oEwDKeNBbu — BAFTA (@BAFTA) February 19, 2023

Best Supporting Actor - Barry Keoghan

Best Supporting Actress - Kerry Condon

It’s Kerry Condon who takes the BAFTA for Supporting Actress in The Banshees of Inisherin @searchlightuk @banshees_movie #EEBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/9krfTW9qSy — BAFTA (@BAFTA) February 19, 2023

Best Adapted Screenplay - All Quiet On The Western Front

Huge congratulations to All Quiet On The Western Front, winner of our first award tonight, for Adapted Screenplay @allquietmovie @NetflixUK #EEBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/m9hV4XGOje — BAFTA (@BAFTA) February 19, 2023

