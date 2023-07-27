As per reports, Margot Robbie's Barbie has crossed $530 million at worldwide box office. The fantasy drama has reached half a billion in less than one week. The Greta Gerwig's movie has been a critical and commercial success. It has received positive reviews from critics, who have praised the film's humour and performances. The flick also managed to gross $100 million in its opening weekend. Barbie Movie Review: Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling Excel in This Relevant Satire Filled with Hilarious Meta Commentary (LatestLY Exclusive).

Barbie Is Winner at BO:

‘BARBIE’ crossed $530M at the worldwide box office. The movie reached half a billion in less than one week. Read our review: https://t.co/pZugAJKVx0 pic.twitter.com/RV1Nb2kbv6 — The Hollywood Handle (@hollywoodhandle) July 27, 2023

Watch Barbie Trailer:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)