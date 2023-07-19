Movie buffs have been eagerly waiting to watch Margot Robbie as Barbie and Ryan Gosling as Ken in Greta Gerwig’s fantasy comedy Barbie. Well, this highly-anticipated film has garnered mixed reactions from critics. Some have hailed the lead stars’ performances, a few others found the writing ‘lazy’. Some of them have even labelled Barbie as a ‘roller-coaster ride’. Let’s take a look at the reviews shared by critics on the upcoming movie Barbie. Barbie: Ryan Gosling and Simu Liu's Ken Have a Beach-Off in This New Clip From Margot Robbie's Film (Watch Video).

New York Post – The writing, across the board, is lazy. Gerwig and Baumbach’s script doesn’t need to be plausible. It’s about Barbies, for God’s sake. But every time it takes a bonkers narrative leap, somebody cracks a joke about what’s happened as if the viewer is a culture-less rube to ever question the film’s logic.

IGN India – Barbie is a hyper-femme roller-coaster ride full of twists and turns as emotional as they are entertaining. Greta Gerwig’s triumphant take on the statuesque icon is a poignant picture of the rocky transition from girlhood to womanhood. It’s a powerful celebration of femininity, one that recognizes its contradictions, its joys, its frustrations, its limitations, and its freedoms.

Variety – If Robbie’s Barbie sets an impossibly high bar for young women, then Gosling’s Ken reps an equally formidable male model, with his chiseled abs and cheekbones.

The Hollywood Reporter – The protagonist of this wily and fun comedy is Stereotypical Barbie (Margot Robbie), the blonde-haired, blue-eyed manifestation of Ruth Handler’s imagination. Her Ken counterpart is played with impressive heart and humour by Ryan Gosling (with Simu Liu, Kingsley Ben-Adir and John Cena among the film’s other assorted Kens).

The Guardian – It is maybe down to Gerwig’s confidence and generosity as a feminist film-maker that she gives all the best lines to Ryan Gosling, who is allowed to steal the whole film playing Barbie’s non-genitaled boyfriend, Ken.

