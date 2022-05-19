Earlier it was reported that Ken will be played by three different actors in the upcoming Barbie, and it looks like that will be the case for the titular character as well. Barbie herself will not only be played by Margot Robbie, but also Issa Rae and Hari Nef. Barbie directed by Greta Gerwig releases in theatres on July 21, 2023. Barbie: Ryan Gosling, Simu Liu and Ncuti Gatwa Playing Different Versions of Ken in Margot Robbie's Film - Reports.

Check Out The Source Below:

Margot Robbie, Issa Rae and Hari Nef will reportedly play different versions of Barbie in Greta Gerwig’s ‘BARBIE.’ Source: @KyleBuchanan pic.twitter.com/4OCS5ZXh3b — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) May 18, 2022

