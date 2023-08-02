Charli XCX's song "Speed Drive" from Greta Gerwig's Barbie has a music video in the works! Charli's set pics were leaked as the singer was spotted in black sunglasses and a white bodysuit with a long pink and white scarf. In other photos she could be seen wearing a big black jacket with black boots with a pink car behind her. Barbie Box Office: Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling’s Film Crosses $600 Million Worldwide- Reports.

Speed Drive MV Confirmed

A music video for Charli XCX’s “Speed Drive” from the #Barbie soundtrack is confirmed to be in the works. pic.twitter.com/ainIHQXFfx — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 2, 2023

View Charli's Set Pics:

Charli XCX on set of the music video for “Speed Drive” from the #Barbie soundtrack. https://t.co/kB0P85JOMM — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 2, 2023

