Margot Robbie was in Seoul, South Korea, for the press event of her upcoming film Barbie. The actress, who turned 33 on July 2, was taken by surprise when she received the sweetest surprise onstage. The video of her from the event that has surfaced online shows Margot blushing as the crowd sings for her the birthday song. Margot calls it as the ‘best birthday ever’. ‘Barbie’ Margot Robbie Gets Sweetest Birthday Surprise in Seoul! Pics From the Hot Pink-Themed Celebration Go Viral.

Margot Robbie’s Birthday Celebration In Seoul

Margot Robbie celebrating her Birthday at the #Barbie press event in Seoul, Korea. pic.twitter.com/ZO25mSJ3MN — Pop Base (@PopBase) July 4, 2023

