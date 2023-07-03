Margot Robbie turned a year older on July 2. She got the sweetest surprise in Seoul on the occasion of her 33rd birthday. During the premiere of her upcoming movie Barbie, in which she plays the titular role, the beauty was surprised with a hot pink cake. The pictures of her dressed up in a hot pink outfit, blowing the birthday candle and happily posing onstage, have gone viral across social media platforms. Check out this ‘Barbie’s’ hot pink-themed birthday celebration in South Korea. Barbie’s Hot-Pink House Opens Up In Malibu! Mansion From Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling's Film to be Available to Fans on Popular Demand! (Watch Video).

Margot Robbie Celebrating Her Birthday During Barbie Premiere In Seoul

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Just Jared (@justjared)

