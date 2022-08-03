DC fans were for a rude awakening when news came out that Warner Bros cancelled the live-action Batgirl movie, that was due to drop on HBO Max. The movie, that was directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah (of Bad Boys for Life and Ms Marvel fame) was in the last stages of post-production. In what could be seen as a cruel twist of fate, one of the directors, Adil El Arbi, had got married a day prior to his movie's cancellation, in Morocco, with his co-director also attending the wedding. Will Smith, the lead star of Bad Boys for Life, was also a guest at the wedding. Adil El Arbi and wife, journalist Loubna Khalkhali, had actually got married last year, but they held a wedding reception on August 2. Batgirl Shelved: Warner Bros Issues Official Statement on Leslie Grace’s DC Film Being Scrapped.

View Pics:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adil El Arbi (@adilelarbi)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)