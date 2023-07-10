Reportedly, Beyoncé’s mother Tina Knowles' home in LA was robbed. As per reports, her house was burglarised while she was out of town and the thieves didn't go empty hand. Well, as the robbers looted an entire safe of cash and jewellery which is said to be worth over $1 million, according to local law enforcement. Beyoncé Nip Slip: Here’s How Queen Bey’s Dancer Saved Her From Wardrobe Malfunction During Renaissance World Tour (View Pics & Watch Videos).

Tina Knowles Robbed:

Tina Knowles, Beyoncé's mother, has allegedly fallen victim to a burglary. The thieves managed to escape with over $1 million worth of cash and jewelry. pic.twitter.com/SXE7N4bdtE — Pop Tingz (@ThePopTingz) July 10, 2023

