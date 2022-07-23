Dwayne Johnson and the team of Black Adam revealed a new promo for the movie at San Diego Comic-Con 2022. Featuring unseen footage that shows the DC anti-hero in action along with the Justice Society of America, it is a must watch if you are a DC and The Rock fan. Black Adam: Dwayne Johnson Hints Henry Cavill's Superman Cameo in Post-Credits of His New DC Film!

Watch the Video:

BORN OUT OF RAGE Exclusive look at #BlackAdam⚡️ that we JUST released in the electrified room of #ComicCon Hall H ⚡️⚡️ The hierarchy of power in the #DCUniverse is changing. IN THEATERS WORLDWIDE 10.21.22 @SevenBucksProd @DCComics @WBPictures#ManInBlack⚡️#Rage pic.twitter.com/tTVwup3oGV — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) July 23, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)