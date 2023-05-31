The highly anticipated sixth season of the Netflix anthology series Black Mirror is set to premiere on Thursday, June 15, following weeks of anticipation. Alongside the announcement, the official two-minute trailer was unveiled, providing a glimpse into the intriguing episodes that lie ahead. The new season has promised an impressive slew of guest stars, including Aaron Paul, Anjana Vasan, Annie Murphy, Auden Thornton, Ben Barnes, Clara Rugaard, Salma Hayek Pinault, Samuel Blenkin and Zazie Beetz. The series first premiered in December 2011 on Channel 4 in the U.K., and was purchased by Netflix ahead of the third season in 2016. Black Mirror Season 6: Aaron Paul, Annie Murphy, Michael Cera’s Anthology Series Will Be Five Episodes Long! View Titles Inside.

Check Out The Trailer Here: