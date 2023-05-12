Black Mirror Season 6 is set to hit Netflix in June and the dark chaotic anthology series will definitely wow you with each thrilling episode. Each episode is stand alone and can be watched in any order. The new season will be 5 episodes long, the titles of which are Joan Is Awful, Loch Henry, Beyond the Sea, Mazey Day and Demon 79. Black Mirror Season 6 Teaser Out Now! Aaron Paul, Annie Murphy, Salma Hayek and More Cast in Netflix's Star-Studded Anthology Show.

View Black Mirror S6 Update:

The new season of ‘Black Mirror’ will be 5 episodes long. pic.twitter.com/3mnE51jLw1 — Pop Base (@PopBase) May 11, 2023

The titles for the 5-episode new season of ‘Black Mirror’: • Joan Is Awful • Loch Henry • Beyond the Sea • Mazey Day • Demon 79 pic.twitter.com/kNHqyvHvtF — Pop Base (@PopBase) May 11, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)